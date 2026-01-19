Delhi continues to witness 'severe' air quality; maximum temperature 26.7 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius, 7.1 notches above the seasonal average, with partly-cloudy conditions throughout the day after dense fog enveloped most parts of the city in the early hours, according to the Met office.

The national capital choked under a blanket of smog in the morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 405 in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the "severe" or "very poor" category for the next two days. The outlook for the six subsequent days also states that the air quality is likely to be in the "very poor" band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". The air quality was "severe" at 26 stations, while it was "very poor" at 143 stations.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.7 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Decision Support System assessment indicates that vehicular emissions contributed around 10.757 per cent to Delhi's pollution, peripheral industries 8.088 per cent, construction 1.494 per cent, residential emissions 2.846 per cent and waste burning 1.078 per cent.

According to the Sameer app, the AQI data for one station was not available at the time of writing this report. Wazirpur, which recorded an AQI of 474, had the worst air quality among all the stations.

A minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius was logged at Safdarjung, 9.7 degrees Celsius at Palam, 7 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 8.8 degrees Celsius at the Ridge and 8.6 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.

The relative humidity stood at 61 per cent at 5:30 pm. It was recorded at 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

The IMD has forecast that on Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively with moderate fog. PTI VBH RC