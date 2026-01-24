Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited's office inaugurated in Rohini

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday inaugurated a new office of the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DCHFC) in Rohini.

The minister inaugurated the DCHFC office in Rohini Sector-16, which will cater to people in north-west Delhi and adjoining areas. This is the second DCHFC office in the city after the Siri Fort branch, according to a statement.

Senior departmental officials, Municipal Councillor from Alipur Yogesh Rana and a large number of local residents were present on the occasion, it stated.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the cooperative sector had remained neglected for years and the present Delhi government has made it a priority to strengthen cooperative institutions to provide affordable housing finance to the middle class, economically weaker sections and cooperative housing societies.

He directed officials to prepare a phased and practical plan to open more DCHFC branches at suitable locations across Delhi, while ensuring the smooth functioning of the Rohini office.

He also emphasised the need for effective public outreach so that more people can benefit from the corporation's services.

The minister said the DCHFC would be technologically upgraded to make the loan approval process simpler, time-bound and transparent.

He added that although the institution has been functioning for several years, awareness about its services among the general public has remained limited.

Singh said that while only one DCHFC branch was operational for a long time, the opening of the Rohini office marked an expansion of its original mandate. He said the corporation currently has a lending capacity of around Rs 1,600 crore.

Calling Rohini a major housing hub, the minister said the area is expected to witness rapid development in the coming years. He said home loans offered by the DCHFC, at interest rates starting from 7.30 per cent, are among the most affordable in the country.

Singh said policy reforms and support from the Cooperation Department would help open new DCHFC branches in east, west, north and south Delhi. The aim, he said, is to make the DCHFC the strongest cooperative financial institution in the capital.

Under its schemes, DCHFC provides housing loans for flats and houses in cooperative group housing societies, DDA-allotted properties, renovation of houses and purchase of freehold properties, the statement said.

It also offers financial assistance to cooperative housing societies for development work such as land purchase from the DDA, project completion, lift replacement, rainwater harvesting and solar installations, it said. PTI SHB MNK MNK