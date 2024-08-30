Delhi cop accidently shoots self inside Paharganj Police Station; critical

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable on Friday allegedly shot himself with his service pistol inside Paharganj Police Station, an officer said.

He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be critical.

A senior police officer said that around 2 pm, Head Constable Surendra suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his head in the barracks of the police station.

The family members of Surendra, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, have been informed about the incident. Inquiry into the matter is underway, police said.