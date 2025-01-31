Delhi cop assaulted in Bhajanpura, 4 held

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A Delhi Police probation sub-inspection (PSI) was assaulted by four to five men in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area in an alleged road rage case, an official said.

Four people were arrested after a video of incident, which occurred around 12:30 am on Friday, surfaced on social media, the official said.

"A video of a police officer being assaulted by four to five men in Bhajanpura is circulating on social media. The officer, posted at Bhajanpura police station and currently assigned to the Static Surveillance Team (SST) for election duty, was attacked while returning home late at night," the police said in a statement.

A senior police officer said that the PSI was on his two-wheeler and was crossing a narrow lane when his motorcycle got stuck due to a car ahead of him.

"He politely asked them to give him way, but four men overpowered him and badly thrashed him. He did not received any life threatening injuries. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the police officer. The PSI was on his way home after duty, the police said, adding that a case was registered at Bhajanpura Police Station and further investigation was taken up. Teams identified and arrested four accused. PTI BM NB