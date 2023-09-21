Delhi cop booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Laxmi Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

"We got a complaint from the victim, a 22-year-old woman, against Head Constable Nafees Ahmed of Delhi Police, presently posted in PCR in the northeast district," a senior police official said.

The complainant alleged that she came in contact with him after she visited Laxmi Nagar Police Station for some work three years ago, police said.

"Both became friends and the accused proposed to her. In 2021, he forcefully established physical relations with the victim on the pretext of marriage. He later got posted in PCR and refused to marry the victim. The victim later got to know that the accused is already married and has four children," the officer added.

On the complaint of the victim, an FIR against Ahmed was registered against Ahmed under section 376 (rape) of the IPC at Laxmi Nagar Police Station on Wednesday. The medical examination of the victim has been conducted, police said.

"Further investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon," the officer added. PTI BM SLB NB