Delhi cop booked for taking Rs 25,000 bribe to 'settle' theft case

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi Police Vigilance department has arrested an assistant sub-inspector for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 to settle a case of theft, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from the vigilance department, a complaint was received on Thursday where a caller informed them that he was falsely accused in a case of theft of some machinery equipment, however it was a commercial dispute with another party.

He also told the unit's officials that he had approached a city court on September 18, for quashing the FIR, where the court disposed of the matter with the observations that the petitioner could not submit the relevant documents to the investigating officer (IO)of the case and if he is satisfied, a closure report could be filed.

When the complainant approached the IO, Krishan Chand, posted at Samaypur Badali Police station, instead of acting on the basis of documents, he demanded Rs 35,000 for closure and cancellation of the case.

A trap was laid at Samaypur Badli Police Station on Thursday evening. Chand called the complainant in his room, where he took the bribe money and put it in his pocket and the vigilance team caught him red-handed, the statement said.

The officer has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act, 1988 at Police Station Vigilance, the officials said.

The police said citizens are advised to share any grievance related to misuse of authority by any police personnel, on the Vigilance Helpline Number -- 1064. The information shared by the citizens will be promptly verified and suitable legal action will be taken. PTI ALK NB