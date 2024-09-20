Delhi cop dies after being hit by truck on Palam Flyover, driver held

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck on Palam flyover of southwest Delhi early Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Shantipal (40), who was posted in West Delhi, they said.

At around 2 am on Friday, a PCR call regarding an accident was received at Delhi Cantt police station. A team was sent to the spot where they found the accused driver Salman Ahmad (23), a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that later an information was received from DDU Hospital that Shantipal was declared brought dead.

An FIR has been registered against Ahmad. He has been arrested and his truck seized, the officer said, adding that the body was handed over to the family members. PTI BM NB NB