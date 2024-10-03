Delhi cop drag-death case: Court sends accused in to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sent to 14-day judicial custody two persons arrested in a case related to the killing of a Delhi Police constable, who was allegedly mowed down by a car and dragged along for 10 metres.

The judge sent Dharmender and Rajnish to custody after they were produced before the court on expiry of their police custody granted earlier.

In the early hours of Sunday, constable Sandeep Malik (30), posted at Nangloi Police station, was run over by a car near Veena Enclave in Nangloi during his duty hours in plainclothes.

The police said Dharmender was driving the car and Rajnish was sitting next to him when they allegedly hit the motorcycle-borne constable.

According to the FIR, Malik had rebuked Dharmender and Rajnish for drinking on the road after which the duo got angry and allegedly killed him by mowing him down with their car.

After the incident, Dharmender ran away leaving the car on the spot. Rajnish, who was sitting next to the driver's seat, was arrested on Sunday.

Dharmender was arrested on Monday.

The police have registered an FIR against the duo over murder charges.