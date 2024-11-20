Delhi cop foils robbery bid near Red Fort, CCTV captures dramatic chase

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable foiled a robbery bid and nabbed the suspect after a chase near Red Fort in north Delhi.

The accused, Aarif, also attempted to stab head constable Manish during the Friday morning episode, a CCTV footage of which also made rounds on the internet.

"At around 9.30 am, when Manish was patrolling near Red Fort on a motorcycle to curb street crimes like snatching and robbery, he spotted a man robbing a labourer, Prem Kumar Parsad," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said.

Manish stopped his bike and rushed toward the suspect. Sensing the constable approaching him, the robber started running and crossed the busy Subash Marg and jumped over the road divider toward the Old Lajpat Rai Market.

The constable pursued the suspect across the road and caught him up. When he was overpowered, the accused attempted to stab Manish using a knife, the police said.

"A scuffle took place between Manish and the robber, but the constable gave a good fight to the robber," the DCP said.

A stolen mobile phone and the knife used in the attack was recovered from Aarif. The constable later traced the labourer to assist in the investigation, police said.

Aarif is previously involved in five criminal cases, the DCP said, adding that an FIR has been registered against him at Kotwali Police Station. PTI BM NB