Delhi cop found shot dead in car near LNJP Hospital

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A Delhi Police sub-inspector posted with the PCR unit was found shot dead inside his car near LNJP Hospital on Friday, an official said.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as SI Narender, a resident of Dilshad Garden.

"Around 10.15 am, his colleague, constable Mandeep Kumar, noticed him unconscious inside the vehicle and alerted senior officers. A team was rushed to the spot immediately. Where he was found dead," said the officer.

Narender is survived by his wife, who suffered paralysis five months ago, and two sons.

Further legal proceedings are underway, and the cause of the incident is being investigated. PTI BM NB NB