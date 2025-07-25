Delhi cop hangs self at her home in Rohini

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Rohini on Friday, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Savita, a 2021-batch sub-inspector posted at Aman Vihar police station in outer Delhi, was found hanging at her home in Sector-11 in Rohini, he said.

"An information regarding the incident was received on Friday afternoon from the Sector-11 area. The woman, a native of Chhara village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, lived in a third-floor flat in Rohini," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

The officer said that the sub-inspector's brother found the main door locked from inside and forced entry by breaking the wire mesh. He found her hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately brought her down.

"Further inquest proceedings are being carried out under Section 174 CrPC. No suicide note has been recovered so far," the officer said, adding that the body has been preserved for post-mortem examination.

The police are speaking to Savita's family members and colleagues to ascertain the possible reason behind the extreme step.

The circumstances leading to her death are under investigation, and her mobile phone and personal belongings have been seized for forensic examination, the officer added. PTI SSJ NB NB