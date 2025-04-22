Delhi cop injured in hit-and-run, accused arrested

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police's traffic unit was injured in an alleged hit-and-run in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on March 29 and the accused -- 51-year-old Liyakat Ali of Mewat in Haryana -- was arrested on Monday.

Ali's four-wheeler struck assistant sub-inspector Arvind Kumar while he was near the traffic circle. He was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre for treatment and a case registered at Vasant Kunj (South) police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

A joint team was formed to track down the accused. It analysed CCTV camera footage from the vicinity and identified the offending vehicle by its number plate.

The vehicle was traced and its owner served a notice. The investigation led to the arrest of Ali, who was confirmed to be driving the four-wheeler at the time of the accident. He was taken into custody and the vehicle seized, Choudhary said and added further investigation was underway.