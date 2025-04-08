Delhi cop injured in road accident near Vande Mataram Marg

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A police personnel suffered multiple fractures after he met with a road accident on Monday near Vande Mataram Marg here, an official said.

The victim has been identified as Head Constable Mahender, posted in Connaught Place Police Station, he said.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been identified as Dhruv Aggarwal, a resident of Kalkaji Extension, he added.

"We received information about Mahender's accident around 4.30 pm," a senior police officer said.

Mahender, aged between 35 to 40 years, was rushed to RML hospital, the officer said. He suffered multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment. "The driver of the vehicle is on the run and efforts are being made to apprehend him," the officer added. PTI SSJ HIG HIG