Delhi cop stabbed near Adarsh Nagar police station

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A Delhi Police sub-inspector was stabbed in the abdomen near Adarsh Nagar police station on Friday, an official said.

The injured officer, identified as SI Prempal Diwakar, was immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, he said, adding that the officer's condition is critical.

Diwakar is posted with the North East Zone Police Control Room (PCR) at Wazirabad and resides in Azadpur's Mandir Wali Gali, the officer said.

The authorities have initiated a probe into the matter, a senior police officer said.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, he said.