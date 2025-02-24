Delhi Police sub-inspector stabbed while arresting robbery accused, 1 held

New Delhi: A Delhi Police sub-inspector was stabbed while tracking down a robbery accused, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused Guddu and a minor girl were traced to Anand Parbat, but their apprehension turned violent when their associates resisted, leading to a scuffle.

During the confrontation, SI Neeraj suffered a sharp injury on his back after he was stabbed. He was immediately moved to Gangaram Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Police said that despite the resistance, they apprehended one of the accused, identified as Raj and recovered the knife used in the attack.