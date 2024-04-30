Delhi cops question Youth Cong leader in MP's Chhatarpur over fake video of Shah

Chhatarpur (MP), Apr 30 (PTI) A team from the Delhi police's special cell on Tuesday questioned a Youth Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district over a deep fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police said.

Advertisment

District Convenor of Youth Congress IT Cell Umashankar Patel had shared the video online in which Shah is seen purportedly speaking about the curtailment of reservation rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs.

Chhatarpur superintendent of police (SP) Aman Jain said the special cell team was in the city for investigation in a case related to the video registered in the national capital.

The local police assisted the visiting team in their investigation, Jain said.

Advertisment

Patel, who was questioned by the Delhi police team, said he had shared an edited version of the video which was posted by someone on social media.

While expressing ignorance about the authenticity of the video, he said it was deleted after someone told him it could lead to filing of a case against him.

The Delhi police team came to serve a notice and subsequently called him to the national capital on May 6, the Youth Congress functionary informed.

Patel said the police team asked him about the source of the clip. PTI COR ADU MVG RSY