Delhi could again see three BJP CMs in next five years, says Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the BJP over its delay in selecting a chief minister for the national capital, senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Monday predicted that Delhi could again see three different CMs in the next five years like before.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the BJP despite its decisive victory is struggling to choose a leader, reflecting deep internal divisions within the party.

"Even after 10 days, they are not able to choose a CM, which shows they do not have a face. The reality is that history could repeat itself and we may see three chief ministers in the next five years just as it happened during the last BJP government in Delhi," he said.

Rai reiterated that the AAP would act as a strong opposition and ensure the BJP fulfils its promises to the people of Delhi.

"The BJP used all its tactics during the campaign in collusion with the Election Commission. Despite all their power, the people of Delhi stood with us and we are thankful for that. In terms of seats, there is a difference, but we have decided that AAP will stand with people and raise their voices against the BJP," he said.

The AAP leader also accused the BJP of internal power struggles, suggesting that whoever becomes the CM will face resistance from other factions within the party.

"The indecision over the CM's post shows how many power groups are working within the BJP. No matter who is chosen, the other groups will try to disrupt their leadership and history will repeat itself," he said.

With the BJP yet to finalize its CM candidate, Rai announced that AAP would begin working on strengthening its ground-level support.

"We were waiting for the BJP to make its decision before finalizing our plan, but we have run out of patience. Since they are not announcing their CM, we are starting our work immediately," he said.

On the question of AAP's Leader of Opposition, Rai said that the party would make a decision only after the BJP declares its chief minister and the cabinet.

The BJP is set to form the government in Delhi after a 26-year gap, having last won the assembly elections in 1993. During its previous tenure from 1993 to 1998, Delhi witnessed three BJP chief ministers — Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj.

The political battle between the AAP and the BJP is set to intensify, with the saffron party’s leadership indecision adding to the speculation of internal conflicts.

In the recently concluded 70-member Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP secured 48 seats, while the AAP won 22 seats. The results were declared on February 8 following polling on February 5.

The BJP’s victory ended the AAP's decade-long rule in the national capital. In the 2020 elections, the AAP had won 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP had managed just eight seats.