Delhi could see rain in evening, max temp at 35.8 deg C

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The national capital could see rain during the evening hours on Sunday as the city recorded a maximum temperatures of 35.8 degree Celsius, 0.8 notch below the season's average, the weather office said. Delhi's minimum temperature was 26.2 degree Celsius, two notches below of the season's average, it said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorm or lightning during the evening hours.

According to the weather department, there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain till July 10.

The humidity was 60 per cent at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 56 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".