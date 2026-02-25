New Delhi (PTI): The Delhi Police has arrested a married couple for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three of her neighbours from the Northeast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, an officer said on Wednesday.

Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh, were taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, Ruby Jain allegedly hurled abusive and derogatory remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

The police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR against the arrested woman.

They said the case was initially registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups.

"The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials," the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the incident that occurred with our sisters from the Northeast and stand firmly with them."

नॉर्थ ईस्ट की हमारी बहनों के साथ हुई इस घटना की मैं कड़ी निंदा करती हूं और उनके साथ मजबूती से खड़ी हूं।



दिल्ली हर किसी की है। यहां हर नागरिक की गरिमा, सम्मान और सुरक्षा सर्वोपरि है। मैं स्वयं उनसे मिलूंगी। पुलिस पूरी जिम्मेदारी से कानूनी कार्रवाई कर रही है और हम यह सुनिश्चित… pic.twitter.com/7CIRix6bC3 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 25, 2026

She said Delhi belongs to everyone. "Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally."

Gupta added, "The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits. Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost. We are all one, and the safety of every daughter is our utmost responsibility."

The arrest follows examination of video recordings and statements of witnesses that indicated racially charged remarks were made during the altercation, the police said.