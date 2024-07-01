Delhi couple feared drowned in Rishikesh

Dehradun, Jul 1 (PTI) A couple from Delhi were feared to have drowned in Ganga at Muni Ki Reti near Rishikesh on Monday, police said.

State Disaster Response Force divers have launched a search operation in the river but the couple has not been found yet, police said.

According to police, the couple went to Neem Beach around 1 pm to bathe in the Ganga.

They disappeared in the waves after going a considerable distance in the river, police said quoting eyewitnesses.

The man has been identified as Lovepreet (26), a resident of Sudarshan Park in West Delhi, and the woman as Neha Thakur (22) from Karol Bagh, they said.