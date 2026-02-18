Delhi couple held for Rs 2 crore committee scheme fraud, 48 investors duped

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a couple for allegedly duping 48 investors of around Rs 2 crore through illegal committee schemes, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Chanderdeep Chamoli and his wife, Sarita Chamoli, Economic Offences Wing said in a statement.

According to EOW, an FIR was registered on October 16, last year, on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh and 47 other investors.

"The complainants alleged that the accused were running multiple committee schemes from an office in the Inderpuri area. The couple induced innocent residents to invest in the schemes by promising high and assured returns. To gain credibility, they initially made small and timely payments to a few investors. Over time, they collected larger sums from multiple victims," read the statement.

Police said the accused had been operating such committees since 2013-14 and organised more than 52 committees.

"While several schemes were ongoing and others had matured, the accused neither returned the principal amount nor paid the promised profits. In April 2025, they shut their office and fled with their family members," it read.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused destroyed registers used to maintain records of the committee transactions and also broke their mobile phones and SIM cards in an attempt to erase evidence.

After intensive searches in Uttar Pradesh, Chanderdeep was arrested on February 2 in Rampur. His wife, Sarita, was subsequently arrested on February 12.

"Chanderdeep used to teach tuition in areas such as Dasghara, Inderpuri, Pusa and Todapur, where he built trust among residents before luring them into investing in the fraudulent schemes. His wife assisted him in running the operations. Further investigation in the case is underway," the officer added. PTI BM SMV HIG