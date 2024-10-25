Delhi: Couple, mother-in-law held for supplying drugs

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man, his wife and his mother-in-law for allegedly supplying drugs here, an officer said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Raj Kumar (38), his wife Mariam (25) and his mother-in-law, Parveen, they said.

Police recovered 378 grams of heroin, worth Rs 80 lakh, from their possession.

A senior police officer said that on October 7, a man was arrested with 274 grams of heroin and an FIR was registered against him.

The officer said that during interrogation, the accused, Safikul, revealed the name of Raj Kumar who reportedly supplied him with drugs.

A team was formed and the three accused were arrested. They have eight cases of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against them. PTI BM HIG