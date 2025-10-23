Delhi court acquits four in 2023 attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted four people accused in a 2023 attempt to murder case, saying there was no incriminating evidence against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta was hearing the case against four persons, who were accused of attempting to murder one Mahender Sahni.

In an order dated October 8, the judge said, "Prosecution witness 1 (Sahni) during his testimony has not levelled any allegations of causing injury by the accused persons." The court noted that Sahni did not confirm his earlier statement, including the number of assailants involved in the alleged attack, nor did he identify the four accused persons.

"He (Sahni) deposed that none of the accused persons had caught him and stabbed him with the knife. He had received an injury on his neck due to falling near his house," the court said.

It acquitted the accused persons, citing "the absence of any incriminating evidence" against them.

An FIR was registered at Sagarpur police station against Santosh Gupta, Rakhi Devi, Prabhakar Mishra, and Shehraj Qureshi for the offences of attempt to murder, wrongful restraint and common intention. Sahni had alleged that he was attacked by Gupta and others with a knife on October 10, 2023.