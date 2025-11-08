Delhi court acquits man accused of dowry death

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted a man who was accused of subjecting her wife to cruelty for dowry, leading her to commit suicide last year, saying the charges could not be proved against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajinder Kumar was hearing the case against Abhishek. The prosecution had alleged that Abhishek treated her wife, Kashak, with cruelty on July 15, 2024, which led her to take the extreme step.

In an order dated October 27, the court said, "It is held that charges could not be proved against the accused. For want of evidence, the accused is entitled to be acquitted of the charges framed against him. The accused is held not guilty." It was alleged by the prosecution that within seven months of marriage, the woman was subjected to cruelty and harassment over a demand for dowry.

The court noted that the material produced by the prosecution was not sufficient to hold the accused guilty.

It said, "The evidence led or to be led by other witnesses, including that of the mother, father, aunt and brother of the deceased, was not sufficient to hold the accused guilty." The FIR in the case was filed by the Prem Nagar police station under sections 80(2) (dowry death) and 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI SKM MNR RC