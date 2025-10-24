Delhi court acquits man accused of kidnapping, forcibly marrying minor

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 16-year-old girl, saying the prosecution failed to prove that he enticed the victim.

Additional Sessions Judge Lovleen was hearing the case against the accused, Shivraj Singh Sudama, who had allegedly kidnapped a girl from Jaitpur on August 14, 2021.

In an order dated October 17, the court said the victim's statement established that she married the accused before leaving her house, and the accused did not induce her to accompany him.

The court said the prosecution failed to prove that the alleged victim was a minor on the date of the offence.

"That apart, the prosecution has also failed to prove that the accused had actually enticed or induced the victim. In fact, when the victim was examined, she clearly and categorically asserted that she accompanied the accused for an excursion with the permission of her mother," the court said.

It said the victim's statement gave a "deadly blow" to the allegations of the prosecution under IPC Section 363 (procuration of a minor girl).

Noting the evidence before it, the court said the allegation under IPC Section 366 (kidnapping or abducting a woman to compel her for marriage) collapsed automatically.

It said the prosecution also failed to prove that the accused married the victim at the given time.

Acquitting him, the court said there was no material to convict him in the case. PTI SKM MNR MNR KSS KSS