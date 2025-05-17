Delhi court acquits man accused of of raping, impregnating 'minor'

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A court here has acquitted a man charged with raping and impregnating a "minor" in 2020, saying the "victim" turned out to be above 18 at the time of the alleged incident and she did not claim the accused established physical relations without her consent.

Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Talwar acquitted the man, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

In an order dated April 3, made available recently, the court said, "The present proceedings against the accused were initiated when he took the victim to the hospital for her medical checkup and the victim, whose age was noted as 17 years, was found pregnant. Since she was a minor, police were informed and the accused was arrested (in January 2021)." The court noted that a case was registered against the man under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, besides Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

There was no evidence to prove that the alleged victim was a minor, the charge under POCSO Act was not made out, it said.

"So far as offence under IPC Section 376 is concerned, to prove the said offence, prosecution is required to prove that the accused committed rape in case he established physical relations with the victim against her will, without her consent forcefully," the court said.

It, however, noted the woman's deposition that she was an adult on the date of establishing consensual physical relations with the accused.

"The next witness examined by the prosecution is the victim's mother. She, too, deposed that at the time of registration of the FIR, the victim was a major and at the time of seeking admission in the school, she had reduced the victim's age," the court said.

It said the man could be held liable for establishing physical relations only if the victim had been a minor.

"The prosecution, however, failed to prove the same, and the victim, on the contrary, deposed that the relations between the two were consensual. The accused cannot be held liable under IPC Section 376 when there is no allegation of physical relations established forcefully or against the will of the victim," the court said.

It acquitted the accused man, saying the prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. PTI MNR SZM SZM