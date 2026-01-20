Delhi court acquits man in 2022 attempt to murder case, cites lack of evidence

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of attempting to kill a youth by stabbing him during a brawl in northeast Delhi in 2022, saying that the prosecution failed to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat was hearing a case against Armaan, a resident of the Welcome area, who was facing trial under the Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention).

In an order dated January 19, the court said, "In the totality of the circumstances brought on record by way of evidence, it is observed that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt against the accused Armaan alias Tikka qua offence punishable under Sections 307, 341, 34 IPC".

"A benefit of doubt is given to the accused on the basis of the above-noted principles and facts established on record," it added.

Armaan was accused of attacking the complainant, Riyaz, along with a group of youths at Hathi Park in New Jafrabad on June 24, 2022.

According to the prosecution, Riyaz was assaulted with belts and later stabbed multiple times with a knife by one of the assailants after being restrained.

The court noted that the injured and two alleged eyewitnesses failed to identify Armaan and did not support the prosecution's version.

"Even the admitted documents do not prove the offence against the accused. Prosecution failed to prove that the accused Armaan had inflicted injury to the complainant with the intention to kill and wrongfully restrained him," the judge said.

The judge said that no independent public witness was associated with the recovery proceedings and that the complainant failed to conclusively identify the knife in court.

"Mere recovery of a weapon is not sufficient to sustain conviction when the identity of the assailant is not established," the court said, while granting the accused the benefit of doubt.

Accordingly, Armaan was acquitted of all charges, and his bail bond and surety were discharged.