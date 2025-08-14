Delhi court acquits man of rape, notes FSL report

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, saying the FSL report prima facie proved that he did not have sexual relations with the woman.

Additional Sessions Judge Neha was hearing the case against the man, who was accused of repeatedly raping a woman in 2020.

In an order dated July 10, the court said, "The forensic science laboratory (FSL) report prima facie proves the defence of the accused that he was not having an affair with the victim and that he did not have sexual relations with the victim." It noted the woman's allegations that the accused had sexual relations with her and she became pregnant and that the pregnancy was later terminated.

The court said, "However, the FSL report proves that the accused was not the biological father of foetus of the (alleged) victim." It said the woman did not allege rape during her examination-in-chief.

"Even during her cross-examination by Additional Public Prosecutor, nothing material could surface which could prove that the accused had repeatedly established sexual relations with the victim on the false pretext of marriage," the court said.

It said the woman, who was "the star witness of the case" did not support the prosecution's case, nor did some chats provided by her show that the accused made any promise of marriage.

"There is no other evidence produced by the prosecution to show that the accused had sexual relation with the victim on false pretext of marriage. In these circumstances, this court holds that the prosecution has failed to prove the offences beyond reasonable doubts," the court said acquitting him. PTI MNR KVK KVK