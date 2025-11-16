Delhi court acquits three in 2021 attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted three men who were accused in an attempt to murder case from 2021, saying the prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh was hearing the case against Sanjay Kumar, Chetan, and Rinku, who were accused of attempting to murder Tanmay Singh.

In an order dated November 12, the court said, "Not a scintilla of evidence has come on record against accused persons for offence under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC in view of the hostile version of the public witnesses, including the injured." The judge said, "I have no hesitation in holding that the prosecution has failed to prove guilt of the accused persons beyond all reasonable doubts." The court said the prosecution failed to prove the incident and nature of the injuries received by the complainant.

According to the prosecution, the three accused attacked Singh on August 13, 2021, after an altercation between them.

It alleged that Kumar called the victim and stabbed him multiple times with a knife, which resulted in grievous injuries to his various body parts.

The case was registered at the Wazirabad police station. PTI SKM MNR PRK PRK