Delhi court adjourns AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's bail plea to Jan 8

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A court here on Saturday adjourned to January 8 the hearing on the bail plea of AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan who was arrested in an alleged organised crime case.

The link court of Special Judge Vishal Gogne adjourned the hearing after noting that Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was on leave.

Meanwhile, the court also posted to January 9 before Special Judge Baweja, the consideration of the chargesheet filed in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case against Ritik alias Peter.

Delhi Police had filed an around 1000-page final report on December 26 before a vacation judge against Ritik under section 3 (punishment for organised crime) of the MCOCA, court sources said.

Two other accused in the case are Sachin Chikara and Rohit alias Anna.

Balyan was arrested on December 4 in an organised crime case. He was released on bail earlier in an extortion case. PTI MNR VN VN