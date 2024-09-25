Delhi court adjourns hearing on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea till Oct 5

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in a money laundering case till October 5.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal, who was scheduled to hear the arguments on Jain's bail plea on Wednesday, adjourned the matter for 10 days.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI UK DIV DIV