Delhi court allows businessman Manoj Arora to travel abroad

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A Delhi court has allowed businessman Robert Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora, who was questioned in a money laundering case earlier, to travel abroad.

Advertisment

Special judge Neelofer Abida Perveen allowed Arora to travel to Thailand with family from December 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025, observing he was not named as an accused in any of the chargesheets filed by the ED.

The allegations pertain to laundering of the proceeds of crime through tax evasions by wanted defense consultant Sanjay Bhandari.

The judge noted Arora was in April, 2019, granted anticipatory bail in the case and said the matter was lingering post the cognisance stage while awaiting Bhandari's extradition.

Advertisment

The court said it did not come on record if Arora interfered with the processing of the letters rogatory (assistance from overseas) or would impede the process in any manner if allowed to travel to Thailand.

"Taking into consideration that the applicant is not an accused in the case and the proceedings are still at a preliminary stage, I see no justification in curtailing the fundamental right of the applicant to travel abroad... LOC (look out circular) if any issued against the applicant shall remain suspended/withdrawn during that period," the judge said.

Arora's counsel submitted his client was falsely implicated in the case.

Advertisment

"The investigation in the said ECIR (case lodged by the ED) is going on for over 7 years and is still pending, yet no proceedings before this court is pending against the applicant nor anything incriminating material has been found against him till date. The applicant is, thus, not even an accused as of today," said the application.

Special ED prosecutor N K Matta opposed the plea arguing Arora absconded in the past and joined the investigation only after the court intervened.

He remained evasive in his replies during the ED investigation, Matta said.

Advertisment

The ED said it was awaiting certain crucial evidence against Arora and others in response to pending letter of requests forwarded to several foreign authorities.

There is a strong likelihood that Arora would flee and take refuge offshore to avoid the process of law and launder the proceeds of crime that were still to be traced, the ED alleged. PTI UK AMK