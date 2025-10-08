Delhi court allows Chaitanyananda Saraswati's plea for medicines, onion-less food

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday passed an interim order allowing a plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati to have access to food without onion and garlic, spectacles and medicines.

Earlier on October 3, judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar had sought a response from Delhi Police on Chaitanyananda's application.

Chaitanyananda, accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute here, is currently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the court sought a detailed reply on the accused's plea seeking to wear monk robes and access to some spiritual books.

His counsel also requested the court to provide him an extra bedding. PTI MNR ZMN