Delhi court asks police to expedite probe in property defacement case against Kejriwal, others

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A Delhi court has asked the police to expedite investigation in the case linked to defacing public property, in which former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others are implicated.

In an order dated October 29, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said, "Investigating Officer has been directed to expedite the investigation. Put up for filing further status report on December 3." During the proceedings, the investigating officer submitted that former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gulab Singh and former Municipal Corporation of Delhi councillor Nitika Sharma have been questioned, but Kejriwal's statement could not be recorded as he was not in Delhi.

While hearing the case on September 29, the court granted time to the investigating officer to conclude the probe.

On March 11, the court had directed Delhi Police to register a case against Kejriwal and others under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act provision.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh and then Dwarka A ward councillor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places. PTI MNR RUK RUK