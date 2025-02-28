Delhi court awards death sentence to man for rape, murder of minor

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man in the rape and murder case of a minor in 2019 saying he was a “menace to the society” and held offence fell in the "rarest of rare" category.

Additional sessions judge Babita Puniya also sentenced the man's father Ram Saran to life term imprisonment for participating in the “gruesome murder of an innocent defenceless child to wipe out the evidence of rape committed by his son and convict Rajender”.

The court said Rajender had "no probability of his reformation" and deserved to be "removed from the society".

He was sentenced under the provisions of POCSO Act and IPC. Law prescribes confirmation of death penalties by high courts.

Rajender and his father were convicted on February 24 in the case.

The minor girl went missing on February 9, 2019 and her body was found dumped two days later in a park with her limbs tied with a plastic rope.

“The nature of the crime and society’s interest in protecting vulnerable children from horrendous experiences warrant a severe sentence. In addition to the victim’s age and her helpless state, I am particularly cognisant of the fact that the convict Rajender has preyed upon innocent and vulnerable girls to quench his sexual appetite,” the verdict said.

The court referred to the criminal record of the convict and said he had kidnapped a minor girl previously too. The convict was observed to have "committed penetrative sexual assault" and obtaining bail by pretending to be a juvenile.

While on bail, he made the victim “object of his lust and brutally murdered her” with the help of his father, the court added.

By granting bail in the first sexual offence, he was given a chance by the court of law to reform himself, the judge said.

“However, instead of taking advantage of that opportunity to reform himself and become a good citizen of the country, he committed an even more heinous crime that is he committed anus -- penile, vagina-penile penetration and then along with his father, he brutally murdered the innocent child,” the judgment added.

The court said if leniency was shown to the convict, it would be "failing in its duty towards the victim and society" which deserved stringent punishment in such heinous crimes.

The child, the judge said, was killed by Rajender "without any compunction" as if "she was not worthy of living anymore".

"She also had the right to bloom like a flower in a safe environment, which we as a society failed to provide her,” the verdict added.

On his father's role, the court said a reprimand at the time of the first offence would have deterred his son from committing a far more heinous crime.

“He probably wouldn't have committed the next crime. But instead of showing him right path, he tried to hide his son's misdeeds and ended up murdering a seven-year-old defenseless child,” the judge added.

The father-son duo was convicted of murder and common intention under the IPC.

The son was convicted of sexual offences and kidnapping aside from destruction of evidence.

The court also imposed fines on the duo under relevant provisions. PTI MNR SJK AMK