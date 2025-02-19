Delhi court awards man 14-yr jail term for raping minor

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 14 years rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl in 2018 and rejected his plea of poverty and no previous criminal record.

Additional sessions judge Rajesh Kumar heard the arguments on sentencing against the 40-year-old man who was convicted under IPC and POCSO Act.

Special public prosecutor Nimmi Sisodia sought the maximum sentence for the convict saying the survivor gave birth owing to the heinous offence.

The forensic report, she said, established the convict to be the child’s biological father.

"From the material collected on record, it appears that passion/lust has overpowered the convict to such an extent that he committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault or rape on a minor girl. Poverty and lack of criminal antecedents are not major mitigating circumstances," the court said in its verdict on January 28.

The court handed out the 14-year sentence for rape and two years' of jail for criminally intimidating her.

Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

The survivor was compensated with Rs 16.5 lakh. PTI MNR AMK