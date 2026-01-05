Delhi court awards man to life imprisonment in 2020 murder case

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a case regarding the murder of a youth in the Govindpuri area here in February 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Lovleen was hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence against Yash Jhamb, who had been earlier convicted under Section 302 (murder) IPC for the murder of Vishal Sharma.

In an order dated December 24, the court said, "Convict is sentenced to imprisonment for life for the offence under Section 302 IPC." According to the prosecution, Yash stabbed Vishal 28 times after a quarrel broke out between them in the intervening night of February 18 and 19, 2020, near Govindpuri Chowk in Delhi.

He was convicted for the offence on December 22.