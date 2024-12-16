Delhi court awards rigorous life term to man for raping minor

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a seven-year-old girl in February.

Advertisment

Additional sessions judge Babita Puniya said "digital rape" was among the "most vilest and revolting form of rapes".

The court was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the 30-year-old man, convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Special public prosecutor Sharawan Kumar Bishnoi sought the “highest prescribed sentence”, saying the convict took advantage of the minor survivor's vulnerability knowing very well that he was trusted.

Advertisment

In December 2 verdict, the court said the convict was her neighbour and in a position of trust.

"Yet, he lured and sexually assaulted her. Thus, his behaviour with her was not only a disgusting abuse of physical power but also a violation of trust as a neighbour. He acted in a manner unacceptable in our society,” it said.

The court observed the convict, who was “old enough to be the victim’s father” and known to her as "pandit ji", lured the girl by giving her money to buy food and “persisted with his actions notwithstanding the her screams".

Advertisment

The man was refused leniency on the ground it was a case of digital rape and not of penile-vaginal penetration while observing the legislature did not make any distinction between digital and penile penetration.

"The aggravating circumstances far outweigh the mitigating factors. He has failed dismally to show the existence of substantial and compelling reasons for taking a lenient view,” it said.

The convict was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life, clarifying that the punishment meant “imprisonment for the remainder of the natural life of the convict.” On the point of compensation, the court said the minor had not only experienced the "horrendous act" but also lost her father and brother.

Advertisment

"Her mother, who is shouldering the responsibility of her family, must have also suffered and may still be suffering mental pain/agony because of the conduct of the convict because when a child is hurt, other family members are also hurt,” it noted.

Observing the suffering of the girl and her family couldn't be compensated in monetary terms, the court said it would facilitate her to equip herself with desirable skills or education and awarded her Rs 12.5 lakh compensation. PTI MNR AMK