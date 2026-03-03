Delhi court awards Rs 69.61 lakh compensation to kin of armyman killed in 2021 road accident

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 69.61 lakh compensation to the family of a 54-year-old army personnel who died in a road collision in 2021.

Presiding Officer Anjani Mahajan was hearing the claim petition filed by the wife and four children of the deceased army personnel, Bal Kishan.

On the afternoon of October 29, 2021, Bal Kishan was going to Sihol Palwal from Andhop Palwal on his motorcycle. Around the time he reached near Kidwari in Chandhut, his motorcycle was struck by a negligently driven truck due to which he fell down and sustained fatal injuries. He was taken to Civil Hospital, Palwal, where was declared brought dead.

In an order dated February 20, the tribunal said, “The petitioners have established on the touchstone of preponderance of probabilities that the accident in question took place due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle." The court noted the mechanical inspection report revealed there were bloodstains on the left front tyre of the offending vehicle.

The court expected the driver and the owner of the vehicle to explain the circumstances behind such bloodstains if it was not caused by the accident. However, both the driver and the owner failed to lead any evidence in their defence.

Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle opted to not explain the circumstances of the accident and steered clear of the witness box. Ultimately, it caused the court to draw an adverse inference against him and the owner of the vehicle.

The tribunal awarded Rs 69.61 lakh compensation to the family under various heads, including Rs 66.85 lakh under loss of dependency. All five claimants were found to be dependent on the deceased.

The tribunal noted that the offending vehicle was insured at the time of the accident and directed ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. to deposit the compensation amount.