Delhi court convicts 2021 attempt to murder case accused

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man in a 2021 attempt to murder case, saying the prosecution proved that he intentionally assaulted the victim with full force.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna was hearing the case against Ravi Bishwas, who was accused of stabbing Rajesh with a knife in south Delhi's RK Puram on January 19, 2021.

In an order dated November 6, the judge said, "I conclude that prosecution has been able to prove the guilt of accused Ravi Bishwas beyond reasonable doubt for the offence of attempt to murder punishable under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder)." The court said that it was established that injuries were inflicted on the vital body parts and that the accused deliberately assaulted the victim.

"The evidence of injured and an eyewitness inspire confidence as they narrated the incident with details and no infirmities are noted.

"It is otherwise improbable that injured and eyewitness would falsely name the accused as they would be interested to bring the real culprit to law to face the legal consequences," the judge said.

The matter has been posted at a later date for hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence.