Delhi court convicts 4 men in 2018 attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A court here has convicted three men in a 2018 attempt to murder case, pronouncing the non-recovery of the weapon of offence as inconsequential in light of witnesses' testimonies.

The court observed that the prosecution had been able to establish that the accused acted in concert when they injured two people and that they failed to provide any reasonable explanation for their conduct.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar was hearing the case lodged at Govind Puri Police Station.

According to the prosecution, Kumar Dev, Kailash Singh, Puran Mal and Lalit attacked Amit and Dheeraj on February 17, 2018 and hurt them grievously.

The accused launched their attack barging into a venue where the victims were having a celebration party with their family members.

In an order passed on October 19, the court said, "The non-recovery of the weapon of offence (a knife) is of no consequence in this case, as direct testimonies of injured witnesses are available to prove the guilt of the accused persons and their testimonies are the biggest guarantees of the truthfulness of the prosecution case as they have suffered injuries." It said that the argument of the defence about the accused being falsely implicated did not inspire the court's confidence.

The court said it was proved that the victim Amit was injured by a blunt object and the other victim Dheeraj suffered grievous injuries from a sharp-edged weapon.

The identities of the four accused persons were also duly established and proved, it said.

The matter has been posted for filing of the mandatory documents and affidavits on November 11, following which the arguments on sentencing will be heard. PTI MNR VN VN