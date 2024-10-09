Delhi court convicts 5 men in 2015 attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A court here has convicted five men in a 2015 attempt to murder case, saying there is nothing on record to suggest that the Delhi Police had any ulterior motive to implicate them falsely.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja was hearing the case against the five men accused of assaulting and stabbing a person on December 31, 2014. The case was registered at the Saket police station.

In its verdict dated October 7, the court said that the testimony of three eyewitnesses, including victim Pushkar, was firm, consistent and weighty enough to sustain the conviction of the accused.

"The injured or victim sustained dangerous stab injuries caused by the accused persons by a knife in his abdomen which is a vital part of the body which clearly shows that the accused persons had the intention or knowledge to cause the death of the victim by their act, however, fortunately, he survived the assault," the court said.

It said that minor contradictions, inconsistencies, embellishments or improvements on trivial matters, not affecting the core of the prosecution's case, could not be made a ground on which the evidence can be rejected in its entirety.

The court noted the testimony of the doctor about the victim suffering from "dangerous" stab injuries.

"It is hard to believe that a person who has suffered dangerous injuries will falsely implicate the accused persons leaving the actual assailants scot-free," it said.

The court rejected the argument of the defence counsel regarding "serious lapses" such as the non-examination of the person who took the victim to a hospital, not obtaining the call detail records (CDRs) of the accused persons to establish their presence, lack of CCTV footage and non-recovery of the knife.

"This court is of the view that none of the above-mentioned lapses on the part of the investigating officer (IO) causes any doubt or dent in the story of the prosecution," it said.

"Even if no recovery of the weapon is proved, the ocular evidence in the form of testimony of the material witnesses is sufficient to prove the role of the accused persons whereby they used knives to assault the victim," the court said.

It underlined that the ocular testimony had also sufficiently proved the presence of the accused persons at the place of the incident.

"Most importantly, there is nothing on record to suggest if the police had any ulterior motive to falsely implicate the accused persons in this case…The court is of the view that the prosecution has successfully proved the case beyond any doubt against the accused persons by leading cogent evidence on record," the court said.

It convicted Karan alias Kannu, Karan alias Kalyan, Suraj, Himanshu and Amit under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code (IPC).

The matter has been posted on October 21 for filing of the mandatory documents, following which the arguments on sentencing will be heard.