Delhi court convicts AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in doctor's suicide case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal of abetting the suicide of a doctor in south Delhi in 2020.

Advertisment

Rajendra Singh, a 52-year-old doctor, had died by suicide in Durga Vihar on April 18, 2020.

The judge held Jarwal, who represents Deoli assembly constituency, guilty, saying the prosecution had proved the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on March 13.

In his suicide note, the doctor had accused Jarwal of driving him to end his life. Police had registered a case of alleged extortion and abetment to suicide against Jarwal on the basis of the note.