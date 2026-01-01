Delhi court convicts factory worker for murdering colleague at workplace in 2019

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a factory worker for stabbing his colleague to death with a sharp-edged tool after a quarrel at their workplace in the Madipur area here in 2019.

Additional Sessions Judge Nipun Awasthi was hearing the case of the murder of Dwarka Prasad by the accused, Ramesh, at their workplace.

“The testimonies of the eyewitnesses and public witnesses have been analysed, and they are found sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused Ramesh. Hence, the accused Ramesh is convicted as charged, i.e., he is convicted of the offence punishable under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC,” the court said in its order dated December 24.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place at a footwear manufacturing unit in Madipur village, where Ramesh, Dwarka Prasad and other workers were employed as daily wagers.

On September 24, 2019, an altercation broke out between Ramesh and Prasad over improper guidance on fixing the upper part of a footwear, which escalated into a physical fight, the prosecution said.

Relying on the testimonies of multiple eyewitnesses, including the co-workers present at the spot, the judge rejected any possibility of accidental or self-inflicted injuries and held that Ramesh alone had the motive and opportunity to commit the crime.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on the quantum of sentence on January 31.