Delhi court convicts five accused in coal scam

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday convicted five accused in a case related to the alleged scam in allocation of two coal blocks in Jharkhand.

In a verdict in the 17th coal scam related case, Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj convicted Rungta Project Ltd, its then managing director R S Rungta, Sanjay Rungta, T M Achyutan and Shambhunath.

The case relates to allocation of Hutar Sector C and Hurilong coal blocks situated in Jharkhand during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

It was alleged by the CBI that false information in respect of capacity, land and the likes was given to the Ministry of Coal.

The judge will hear arguments on the quantum of punishment on October 4.