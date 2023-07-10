Delhi court convicts four IM operatives for conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks across country

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday convicted four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives in a 2012 case of hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government by carrying out terrorist attacks across the country.

Special Judge Shailender Malik held the accused - Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan, and Obaid-Ur-Rehman – under various sections of the IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court passed order noting that the accused persons had pleaded guilty on July 7.

The NIA had lodged a case in September 2012 under Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against government of India) and 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the IPC.

They were also charged under sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 18A (organising terrorist camps), 18B (recruiting persons for terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terror organisation) of the UAPA. PTI UK RT