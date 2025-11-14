Delhi court convicts husband of attempting to murder wife in 2022

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man of attempting to murder his wife in 2022 saying the nature of attack sufficiently proved his intent.

Additional Sessions Judge Twinkle Wadhwa was hearing the case against Surender, who was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) at Shastri Park police station.

According to the prosecution, the victim woman had an altercation with her husband on June 24, 2022, after which she left the house for office in an autorickshaw. The husband followed her, and stabbed her repeatedly in her abdomen and ribs before he was stopped by bystanders.

In an order dated November 11, the court held that while the nature of injuries was simple, the knife blows were inflicted on vital body parts.

"Considering the manner of commission of crime, the injuries may have been fatal had he not been stopped by the public," the court said.

Referring to the defence's argument that the accused had no intention to kill the victim, the court said the injuries caused by Surender were "sufficient" to establish the intention of attempting to murder.

The court also noted, "The offence had taken place in broad daylight on a very busy road. The photographs of the road are also filed on record, which show that a lot of people come and go from the road on an everyday basis, but the accused had no fear of law and order." Convicting the accused under IPC Section 307, the court said the prosecution had proved the charge against him.

The matter has been posted for arguments on the quantum of sentence on November 21.