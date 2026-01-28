Delhi court convicts juvenile of murder in 2017 shooting near Rohini court

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted a juvenile of teh charge of murder in a 2017 case where a 38-year-old undertrial was shot dead near the Rohini court complex here, saying the case against him was proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case against the child in conflict with the law (CCL) or juvenile against whom a chargesheet was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and Arms Act provisions.

Special Public Prosecutor Aditya Kumar said Rajesh alias Kala, who was lodged in a Haryana jail, was being brought to the Rohini district court here on April 29, 2017, when he was shot dead by the CCL outside the court complex. The juvenile was apprehended on the spot.

In its 41-page order, the court said three police officials, who were eyewitnesses to the incident, had supported the prosecution's case and according to their testimonies, the juvenile was nabbed with a country-made pistol.

It said the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) report corroborated the prosecution's case as it verified that the spherical lead (which fatally pierced the victim's body) found from the spot was fired from the country-made pistol seized from the CCL.

The court said the testimonies and the FSL report had proved the case against the juvenile beyond any reasonable doubt.

"It is a proven fact that the death of deceased Rajesh has been caused by the CCL by firing a gunshot upon the deceased. The said gunshot has been fired from a very close range and it shows the intention of the CCL to commit the murder of the deceased," it said.

The court found the juvenile guilty of possessing and using prohibited arms or ammunition under the Arms Act.

The arguments on sentencing will be heard on a later date. PTI MNR RC