Delhi court convicts man, father for 2021 murder over Rs 5,000 loan

New Delhi, March 5 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man and his father for the 2021 murder of a youth following a dispute over a loan of Rs 5,000 in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area.

Additional Sessions Judge Charu Aggarwal was hearing the case against Mehboob and his father Mehfooz. The two were accused of killing Animesh alias Ballu on May 6, 2021.

In an order dated February 28, the court observed that witnesses provided a natural and consistent sequence of events. The judge noted that the testimony proved Mehboob, sharing common intention with his father Mahfooz, "committed the murder".

According to the prosecution, the victim and the accused were part of the same group of friends in the locality. Tensions had developed between them after Mehboob borrowed Rs 5,000 from Ballu six months before the incident and repeatedly failed to repay it the amount.

On the evening of May 6, 2021, Ballu demanded the money while standing with friends near Chajju Gate. Mehboob asked Ballu to accompany him to his house in Babarpur, claiming he would return the cash there. Ballu went to the residence with a friend, Gaurav alias Ashu, who served as the prosecution's sole eyewitness.

The prosecution stated that upon reaching the house, Mehboob went upstairs and returned with his father. Mehboob then took out a knife and began stabbing Ballu. Meanwhile Mehfooz held the victim and exhorted his son to kill him, saying that Hallu had been harassing them for money.

"The evidence indicates that accused Mehfooz facilitated the act once accused Mehboob arrived at the residence and that both accused acted together in committing the murder," the judge said.

The court ruled that the evidence established the deceased died an unnatural and violent death, and the prosecution successfully proved the offence of murder.

"Both accused namely Mehboob and Mehfooz stand convicted under Section 302/34 IPC and acquitted for the offence under section 120-B IPC," the court said. PTI SKM AKY