Delhi court convicts man for 2020 murder

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man for killing a person in a fit of rage in 2020, saying that the prosecution proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt by completing the "chain" of circumstantial evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar was hearing the case against the man, who was accused of bludgeoning the victim to death in a west Delhi neighbourhood on February 29, 2020.

Additional Public Prosecutor Chander Kirti Negi argued that accused Sanjay Singh and Amit consumed alcohol and when the latter demanded money for the liquor, Singh killed him.

The court, in its order dated September 30, said, "The dead body of Amit and the weapon of offence, i.e., brick were found at the tenanted room of the accused." The accused, the court further observed, had failed to explain how the body and the brick were recovered from his room besides failing to explain the circumstances leading to the man's death.

Amit's widow had stated on record that her husband was last seen with Sanjay Singh.

The court further found the testimony of the landlord, to whom Singh had allegedly confessed to killing Amit, to be credible and reliable.

The court said that the accused’s motive for the murder was not required to be proved as the prosecution had duly proved its case against him beyond a reasonable doubt.

The prosecution, the court held, had corroborated the statements of the widow and the landlord with the testimonies of other public and police witnesses, medical, forensic and other evidence.

"There is an unbroken chain of circumstantial evidence and each and every chain of events of circumstantial evidence has been proved on record and the chain of events is complete in all respects to indicate the guilt of the accused," it added.

Arguments on sentencing will be heard on October 24.